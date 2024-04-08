Web3mediabreaks Upstream Announces Upstream Accelerate, New Program That Empowers Athletes To Raise Sponsorship

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, the revolutionary retail trading app for stocks and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, has introduced an exciting new program designed to empower athletes to raise sponsorship through the sale of collectibles. The program -

Upstream Accelerate -

provides a way for athletes to use their email and social media channels to encourage and allow fans to sponsor them, while Upstream handles the collectible media as well as setup and creation fees. The Upstream launched the program during its“Upstream Up Close” series on Twitter Spaces, which features 10–15 minute discussions on the world of digital collectibles, Web3 and trading on Upstream. The program's initial opportunity is in the motorsports racing community.“Our program provides a simple avenue to help boost sponsorship and fan engagement without any upfront costs,” the announcement stated.“When you think of sponsorships, you might envision hefty brand deals worth thousands or even millions of dollars. While those aren't disappearing, we're offering the opportunity for millions of fans to participate for as little as $10, $50 or even $100, allowing everyday supporters to become sponsors themselves. Fans simply download the app, sign up, which creates a digital wallet to safely hold collectibles, and purchase collectibles with a credit/debit card, PayPal, USDC or a bank payment. This fosters a sense camaraderie, turning them into enthusiastic brand ambassadors who can proudly support your endeavors.”

To view the full article, visit



About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ exchange market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit

.

About Web3MediaWire

Web3MediaWire

(“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Web3MediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

Web3MediaWire is powered by

IBN