Web3mediabreaks Defi Technologies Inc. (CBOE CA: DEFI) (OTCQB: DEFTF) Subsidiary To Introduce 15 New ETP Products In 2024 30 In 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DeFi Technologies (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTCQB: DEFTF) , a FinTech company establishing itself as the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and DeFi, today announced a significant stride in its mission to enhance global accessibility to regulated digital assets as it grows globally.

Valour Inc., a leading issuer of exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that provide simplified access to digital assets, aims to expand its assets under management (“AUM”) by launching 15 new ETP products this year, in addition to the 17 already listed in Europe. Next year, the subsidiary plans to launch another 30 ETP products.

As part of its growth initiative, Valour has opened a new trading desk in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”). The region was selected for its progressive regulatory environment and high cryptocurrency adoption rate. This is the initial step to expand its presence in the Middle East.

“The launch of our trading desk in the UAE signifies a pivotal moment for both Valour and DeFi Technologies as we expand our global outreach,” commented Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies, comments.“This is more than just entering a new market; it's about integrating into a dynamic and evolving financial landscape that the Middle East represents. We are excited to embark on this journey, leveraging the UAE as a gateway to broader horizons and setting the stage for growth and opportunity.”

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI ) (GR: MB9 ) (OTC: DEFTF ) is a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance (“DeFi”). With a dedicated focus on industry-leading Web3 technologies, DeFi Technologies aims to provide widespread investor access to the future of finance. Backed by an esteemed team of experts with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, we are committed to revolutionizing the way individuals and institutions interact with the evolving financial ecosystem. Join DeFi Technologies' digital community on

Linkedin

and

Twitter , and for more details, visit



About Valour

Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together,“Valour”) issues exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets like Bitcoin in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Valour is part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI ) (GR: MB9 ) (OTC: DEFTF ).

In addition to their novel physical backed digital asset platform, which includes

1Valour Bitcoin Physical Carbon Neutral

ETP,

1Valour Ethereum Physical Staking , and

1Valour Internet Computer Physical Staking , Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across European exchanges, banks and broker platforms. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap (“UNI”), Cardano (“ADA”), Polkadot (“DOT”), Solana (“SOL”), Avalanche (“AVAX”), Cosmos (“ATOM”), Binance (“BNB”), Ripple (“XRP”), Enjin (“ENJ”), Bitcoin Carbon Neutral (“BTCN”), Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 (VDAB10 ) and

1Valour STOXX Bitcoin Suisse Digital Asset Blue Chip

ETPs with low management fees. Valour's flagship products are Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin (BTC ) and Ethereum (ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee free.

For more information, to subscribe, or to receive company updates and financial information, visit

valour .

