Greencarnewsbreaks Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Streamlines Operations To Focus On Commercial Segment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced that the company has initiated significant cost reduction and consolidation measures, aligning budget to current conditions. Actions are expected to drive an estimated $170 million reduction in Mullen's operating and investing cash flow expenses over the next 12 months when compared to operating and investing cash flows for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2023. The company is making these changes to refine business operations and better align focus on the commercial EV segment that has opportunity to drive near term revenue for Mullen, including projected April sales of 100 commercial EVs by Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA”).“Momentum is increasing and we have transactions with fleets of varying sizes and vocations,” said Brad Sigmon, VP of Randy Marion Automotive Fleet Operations.“Building on March transactions, our April goal is to move 100 units of Mullen Commercial EVs.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at



