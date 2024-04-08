Investornewsbreaks Authentic Holdings Inc.'S (AHRO) Subsidiary Partners To Launch Idreamctv: A Cutting-Edge Streaming Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Maybacks Global Entertainment, a subsidiary of Authentic Holdings (OTC: AHRO) , today announced its partnership with WiseDV, a leading streaming and broadcast technology provider. Under the collaboration, they unveil and officially launch iDreamCTV, a next-generation over-the-top (“OTT”) platform set to revolutionize the streaming experience.“Working with WiseDV on this one-of-a-kind and innovative app has been seamless. Their expertise and constant communication have enabled us to provide users with features typically reserved for subscription-based services,” said Chris Giordano, president and chairman of Authentic Holdings.“We now make our user experience second to none in terms of its functionality and its user interface. This partnership propels us forward, reaching a much broader audience and solidifying our position in the industry.”
About Authentic Holdings Inc.
Authentic Holdings combines entertainment, technology and textiles to create a diverse portfolio of offerings. Its subsidiary Maybacks Global's collaboration with WiseDV underscores the company's commitment to innovation in the streaming industry.
