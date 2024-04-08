Investornewsbreaks Authentic Holdings Inc.'S (AHRO) Subsidiary Partners To Launch Idreamctv: A Cutting-Edge Streaming Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Maybacks Global Entertainment, a subsidiary of Authentic Holdings (OTC: AHRO) , today announced its partnership with WiseDV, a leading streaming and broadcast technology provider. Under the collaboration, they unveil and officially launch iDreamCTV, a next-generation over-the-top (“OTT”) platform set to revolutionize the streaming experience.“Working with WiseDV on this one-of-a-kind and innovative app has been seamless. Their expertise and constant communication have enabled us to provide users with features typically reserved for subscription-based services,” said Chris Giordano, president and chairman of Authentic Holdings.“We now make our user experience second to none in terms of its functionality and its user interface. This partnership propels us forward, reaching a much broader audience and solidifying our position in the industry.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Authentic Holdings Inc.

Authentic Holdings combines entertainment, technology and textiles to create a diverse portfolio of offerings. Its subsidiary Maybacks Global's collaboration with WiseDV underscores the company's commitment to innovation in the streaming industry. For more information, ... .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN