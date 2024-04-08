Thousands Of Covid-19 Vaccines Reach Patients In Mexico

(MENAFN- 3BL) April 8, 2024 /3BL/ - Last week, Direct Relief distributed 14,500 Covid-19 vaccines, donated by Pfizer Mexico, that will be administered to patients free of charge as part of an effort to protect people over the age of 12 in the State of Mexico from the Omicron variant.

Of the donation, 12,000 doses were transported to the Centro Nacional de Capacitación y Adiestramiento, or CENCAD, of the Red Cross located in Toluca, State of Mexico. Another 2,500 vaccines will be administered in the Hospital Regional de Alta Especialidad of Ixtapaluca and via a vaccination campaign in the municipalities of Lerma and Huixquilucan.

The State of Mexico has recorded the second-largest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, only below Mexico City, and the state with the largest number of deaths caused by Covid-19.

“Direct Relief is deeply thankful for the privilege to work with Pfizer Mexico on this important donation, which will benefit those in need in Mexico,” said Eduardo Mendoza, National Director of Direct Relief in Mexico.“With this donation, Direct Relief hopes to have an impact on health and health equality for the Mexican people.”

“Access is the cornerstone of healthy ecosystems, that is why we are thrilled to make this alliance with Direct Relief, which will allow us to get to a sector of the vulnerable population that needs better access paths to the treatment and vaccines that they need,” said Constanza Losada, President and General Director of Pfizer Mexico.