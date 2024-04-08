Happy Chaitra Navratri 2024 Wishes, Greetings And Whatsapp/Facebook Status To Share

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The nine-day celebration of Chaitra Navratri begins on April 9 this year. It will conclude with the Ram Navami festivities on April 17. Chaitra Navratri starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. On this day, devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine incarnations, which are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri.



Chaitra Navratri 2024 Calendar: Start And End Dates



April 9: Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

April 10: Brahmacharini Puja

April 11: Chandraghanta Puja

April 12: Kushmanda Puja

April 13: Skanda Mata Puja, Naag Puja

April 14: Katyayani Puja

April 15: Maha Saptami, Kaalratri Puja

April 16: Durga Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja April 17: Ram Navami

Important Rituals for Chaitra Navratri



Ghatasthapana is a prominent Navratri ritual. It signals the start of a nine-day carnival. According to Hindu literature, Ghatasthapana is an invocation of Goddess Shakti, and doing it at the wrong moment may result in undesirable effects.



Ghatasthapana is not allowed during Amavasya or at night. The most auspicious time to perform It is during the first third of the day, when Pratipada Tithi is prominent. If this time is not convenient, It can be conducted at Abhijit Muhurta. On Ram Navami, they also worship and commemorate the birth of Lord Ram. If you and your loved ones celebrate Navratri each year, make it more special by sending them wishes, photographs, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status updates, and more.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Wishes



Happy Chaitra Navratri to you and your family. May Maa Durga bless you with goodness and prosperity.

The nine forms of Goddess Durga bring nine different strengths to the world. May you be blessed with all.

I hope this Chaitra Navratri brings lots of joy, prosperity, and success to you and your family. May Maa Durga fill your life with divine blessings and your home with love, luck and happiness.

On this auspicious occasion, I hope Maa Durga blesses you and your family with strength, love, happiness and joy. Happy Chaitra Navratri. On this pious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, may Goddess Durga guide you towards the path of righteousness and bring peace and calm in your life.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Messages

May the divine blessings of the goddess be with you on the auspicious days of Navratri and always! Wish you a Happy Navratri.

May this Navratri brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you a Happy Navratri.

Navratri is a time to share and care. Wish you glorious days ahead. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

May Maa Durga empower you and your family with her nine forms of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Devotion, and Empowerment. Happy Navratri!

Let your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. Happy Navratri!

Celebrate each day of Navratri with ever-growing zeal and indulge yourself in pious activities and Gods shall favor you in the coming year. Happy Navratri!

May the nine divine days illuminate your life forever. Happy Navratri!

Chaitra Navratri 2024

WhatsApp and Facebook status



Dear Maa Durga, give as much power as you have. Protect us from the invisible rakshasas on earth. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the poise of Maa Saraswati; Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri.

May the nine days and nine nights of Navratri bring you good health and fortune. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri. May this Navratri fill your life with the colours of happiness and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Navratri.