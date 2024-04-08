Brazil’S New UNESCO Gem: The Terra Dos Gigantes Geopark

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) UNESCO awarded the Terra dos Gigantes Geopark in Uberaba, Triângulo Mineiro, Brazil, the esteemed World Geopark status.



This accolade elevates Brazil's count of UNESCO Geoparks to six, highlighting the country's rich geological and paleontological significance.



Now, the global network includes 213 Geoparks in 48 countries, emphasizing conservation of heritage to support education, tourism, and development.



The recognition follows extensive research by the Geological Service of Brazil (SGB), initiated in 2012.



Spanning 4,523.957 square kilometers, the Geopark covers Uberaba in Minas Gerais, showcasing fossils from the Late Cretaceous period, 80 to 66 million years ago.







Noteworthy finds include the Uberabatitan ribeiroi, Brazil's largest discovered dinosaur, and significant Abelissaurus and Uberabasuchus terrificus specimens.



These discoveries are now featured at the Peirópolis Dinosaur Museum within the park.



Carlos Schobbenhaus, a key figure in the Geopark's nomination, stresses its contribution to understanding Earth's history through six geo-sites and two museums.



These attractions not only draw visitors but also underline the importance of geo-conservation for future discoveries.



The quest for UNESCO recognition started in the 1940s, gaining momentum with the SGB's comprehensive study in 2012.



A detailed geological inventory created in 2022, and the publication of Uberaba's geological heritage map in 2023, solidified its status.



This global acknowledgment promotes Uberaba and Minas Gerais as key tourist destinations, promising economic and cultural benefits.



Joining other Brazilian Geoparks like Seridó and Araripe, Terra dos Gigantes' UNESCO status is a testament to Brazil's global geological prominence.



This four-year renewable designation ensures ongoing quality and development, enriching our appreciation and exploration of Earth's ancient history.

