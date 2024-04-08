NBU, U.S. Department Of The Treasury Sign Memorandum Of Cooperation In Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the U.S. Department of the Treasury have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

The relevant statement was made by the NBU's press service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The document provides an opportunity to continue cooperation, which resulted from the previous agreements reached by the two agencies regarding support for Ukraine in cybersecurity matters and providing a comprehensive assistance to further develop Ukraine's cybersecurity capabilities, namely in the banking and financial sectors.

“We are grateful to our colleagues from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for their assistance with improving the cyber resilience potential of Ukraine's financial system and strengthening its ability to respond to cyber incidents. The enhanced cybersecurity and joint countermeasures against the current cyber threats are extremely important for the sustainable and uninterrupted performance of Ukraine's financial sector,” NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy emphasized.

In his words, the above cooperation will allow for further maintaining an effective system of protection for banks and financial institutions against cyber threats, namely amid martial law.

