EC Allots Scissors Symbol To Pappu Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, April 9 (IANS) Former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has not withdrawn his nomination for the Lok Sabha election from Bihar's Purnea seat despite being asked by Congress to take back his name.

Congress leader Pappu Yadav is contesting as an Independent candidate from Purnea with scissors as his poll symbol. The Election Commission allotted him the symbol on Monday after he didn't withdraw his name on the last date of the process.

"This election symbol will build the future of Purnea. My motive is to take Purnea out of the backwardness. I have set a goal of providing employment to 10,000 families in the next five years," Pappu Yadav said after the allotment of the election symbol.

Now, Purnea will see a triangular contest between NDA's Santosh Kushwaha (JD-U), Mahagatbandhan's Bima Bharti (RJD), and Pappu Yadav (Independent).