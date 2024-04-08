Biopower Market To Reach USD 262.42 Billion By 2033; Opportunities Exist For Integrating Biopower Into Energy Needs To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global biopower market is anticipated to grow from USD 127.68 billion to USD 262.42 billion in 10 years. The increasing exhaustion of fossil fuel reserves, combined with supportive government policies promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources, is poised to generate promising growth opportunities for the market over the coming years. Furthermore, businesses' increasing adoption of sustainability goals creates opportunities for biopower as companies seek to reduce their carbon footprint and meet environmental targets. Partnerships and investments in bioenergy projects align with corporate social responsibility initiatives. Newark, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 127.68 billion in 2023 global biopower market will reach USD 262.42 billion by 2033. Ongoing research and development in advanced biomass conversion technologies, such as gasification and pyrolysis, present opportunities for increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness in biopower generation. These technologies can enable biofuels and bioenergy production from a broader range of feedstocks. Furthermore, co-firing biomass with coal in existing power plants provides a transitional strategy for reducing carbon emissions.

Upcoming opportunities involve optimizing co-firing technologies and increasing the share of biomass in the co-firing process. Developing innovative waste-to-energy solutions, such as converting municipal solid waste (MSW) into bioenergy, also offers opportunities to address waste management challenges and energy needs. Technologies that efficiently convert various waste streams into biopower will likely gain attention. Moreover, opportunities abound in the biogas and anaerobic digestion sector, where organic waste is converted into biogas for power generation. Expanding biogas projects present decentralized and sustainable energy production prospects, especially in agriculture and wastewater treatment. Besides, combining biopower with other renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind power, in hybrid energy systems offers opportunities for enhancing overall energy reliability. Integrated systems can provide continuous power supply by leveraging the strengths of different renewable sources.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $ 127.68 billion Market Size in 2033 $ 262.42 billion CAGR 7.47% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments covered by Product Type, Technology, End Use, Regions Drivers Renewable Energy Targets Opportunities Increasing Global Energy Demand Restraints Resource Availability and Variability

Key Insight of the global Biopower market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid economic growth and urbanization, increasing energy demand. Biopower presents a sustainable solution to meet this growing demand while addressing environmental concerns associated with conventional energy sources. The region also has diverse and abundant biomass resources, including agricultural residues, forestry products, and organic waste. The availability of these feedstocks provides a solid foundation for developing biopower projects in the region. In addition, many nations in the Asia Pacific have executed supportive government initiatives and guidelines to promote renewable energy, including biopower. This factor includes targets, incentives, and regulatory frameworks that create a favourable environment for investment and development in the biopower sector. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region's ongoing economic development and industrialization drive the need for reliable and sustainable energy sources. Biopower can play a crucial role in supporting industrial processes and contributing to the overall energy security of the region. Besides, the region has become a focus for renewable energy investments. Both domestic and international investors are increasingly interested in funding biopower projects, given the potential for growth and the region's commitment to sustainable development.



In 2023, the solid biomass segment held the largest market share at 71.53% and a revenue of 91.33 billion.



The product type segment is classified into solid biomass, liquid biofuel, biogas and others. In 2023, the solid biomass segment held the largest market share at 71.53% and a revenue of 91.33 billion.



In 2023, the direct combustion segment dominated the market with the largest share of 61.25% and revenue of 78.20 billion.



The technology segment is divided into anaerobic digestion, direct combustion, gasification, landfill gas and others. In 2023, the direct combustion segment dominated the market with the largest share of 61.25% and revenue of 78.20 billion.



In 2023, the industrial segment dominated the market with the largest share of 64.02% and revenue of 81.74 billion.



The end use segment is split into residential, commercial and industrial. In 2023, the industrial segment dominated the market with the largest share of 64.02% and revenue of 81.74 billion.



Advancement in market



In January 2024: Claire Coutinho, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, has approved the Development Consent Order (DCO) related to Drax Power Limited's (Drax) proposal. This plan involves the conversion of two biomass units at Drax Power Station to the advanced carbon removal technology well-known as BECCS (bioenergy with carbon capture and storage). Drax Power Station operates four biomass-generating units, contributing approximately 4% of the nation's overall power and 9% of its renewable electricity. The approval reflects the government's recognition of the significance of integrating carbon capture and storage technologies into the energy landscape for enhanced environmental sustainability.



In January 2023: SUEZ has recently acquired a 60% stake in Anaerobic Power Biogas Benešov spol. s r.o. (APBB), a leading innovator in mechanization within the Czech Republic, specializing in converting waste into biogas. Leveraging its extensive experience in the water sector, SUEZ is expanding its footprint in the Czech Republic, venturing into municipal and industrial waste management and the production of green energy. CAYAN Holdings Limited (CAYAN), currently the sole owner of all shares, will continue to hold the remaining 40% interest in the company.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Global energy demand.



Biopower harnesses the energy stored in organic materials, such as biomass, through combustion, gasification, or anaerobic digestion. This approach provides an efficient means of energy generation and addresses environmental concerns by utilizing renewable resources. Biomass, derived from organic materials like agricultural residues, forestry by-products, and dedicated energy crops, serves as a replenishable source of biopower, mitigating the carbon footprint associated with traditional fossil fuels. One of the key advantages of biopower lies in its potential for scalability. The diversity of feedstock options allows for adaptability to various geographical regions and local resource availability. This adaptability fosters a decentralized approach to energy production, promoting regional self-sufficiency and reducing the reliance on centralized power plants. Furthermore, utilizing organic waste materials for biopower minimizes disposal issues and presents an opportunity to convert waste into a valuable energy resource. The global shift towards a low-carbon economy amplifies the significance of biopower in the energy landscape. Governments, industries, and consumers increasingly recognize the significance of transitioning to sustainable/clean energy sources to mitigate environmental change and lower climate impact. As a renewable and environmentally friendly option, biopower aligns with these goals, offering a pathway to meeting energy demands without compromising the planet's well-being.



Restraint: Feedstock price volatility.



Market shapes play a key role in determining the prices of bioenergy feedstocks. The interaction of supply and demand dynamics is essential in determining the volatility of prices in various markets, including bioenergy feedstocks. Several external factors contribute to this volatility, with geopolitical events, trade policies, and global economic trends being significant influencers. Additionally, the competition for bioenergy feedstocks with other industries, like the production of biofuels or traditional agriculture, can further impact market prices. This dynamic market environment introduces an element of unpredictability for stakeholders in biopower projects, affecting their financial projections and overall feasibility. Climate events, such as extreme weather conditions, can significantly impact the availability and quality of bioenergy feedstocks. Droughts, floods, or other weather-related phenomena can disrupt agricultural cycles, reducing yields or diminishing crop quality. Such events can create supply shortages, driving up prices and posing challenges for biopower projects that rely on consistent and affordable feedstock sources. The vulnerability of feedstock production to climate variations underscores the importance of risk management strategies in planning and implementing biopower initiatives.



Opportunity: Biofuel production for transportation.



Biofuels represent a renewable and environmentally friendly substitute for traditional fossil fuels commonly used in transportation. Biodiesel, derived from organic materials like vegetable oils or animal fats, and bioethanol, produced from crops such as corn or sugarcane, offer cleaner combustion profiles, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating environmental impact. This shift towards biofuels aligns with global efforts to address climate change and decrease the dependency on non-renewable resources. The production and utilization of biofuels in transportation contribute to diversifying energy sources and enhancing energy security by lowering dependence on finite fossil fuel reserves. Additionally, biofuels can be seamlessly integrated into existing infrastructure and vehicle fleets, presenting a practical and scalable solution to promote sustainable transportation practices. Biofuels also play a crucial role in fostering regional economic development by providing opportunities for local agriculture and bioenergy industries. The cultivation of crops for biofuel production stimulates rural economies, creating jobs and supporting farming communities. This decentralized approach contributes to energy resilience and reduces the environmental footprint associated with long-distance fuel transportation. Furthermore, adopting biofuels in transportation aligns with governmental guidelines and international agreements to lower carbon emissions and achieve sustainability targets. Incentives and regulatory frameworks promoting the use of biofuels, coupled with advancements in biofuel technology, enhance the economic feasibility and competitiveness of these alternatives in the transportation sector.



Challenge: Technological barriers.



One of the primary challenges lies in developing second-generation biofuels derived from non-food feedstocks such as agricultural residues, forestry waste, or dedicated energy crops. The efficient conversion of these diverse feedstocks into biofuels poses technical complexities, as the composition of these materials can vary widely. Ensuring cost-effective and scalable methods for converting these diverse feedstocks into high-quality biofuels requires innovative approaches and advancements in biochemical and thermochemical processes. Additionally, the scalability and cost-effectiveness of advanced conversion processes, such as gasification or pyrolysis, must be improved. These processes aim to convert biomass into bioenergy more efficiently, but challenges include achieving optimal operating conditions, improving reactor technologies, and developing reliable methods for handling and preparing diverse feedstocks. Overcoming these technical challenges is crucial to ensuring the economic viability and broad-scale deployment of advanced bioenergy technologies. Furthermore, integrating advanced bioenergy systems into existing energy infrastructures poses technical hurdles. Adapting current transportation systems to accommodate advanced biofuels or integrating advanced conversion processes into conventional power plants requires careful consideration and innovative engineering solutions. Ensuring seamless integration with existing energy systems is essential for successfully deploying and adopting advanced bioenergy technologies on a large scale.



Some of the major players operating in the global biopower market are:



. Alstom SA

. Ameresco

. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

. Dalkia

. Drax Group

. Enerkem

. ElectraTherm

. EnviTec Biogas AG

. General Electric

. Helius Energy Plc

. MVV Energie AG

. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

. Orsted A/S

. Ramboll Group A/S

. Sodra

. Suez

. Schmack Biogas GmbH

. Vattenfall AB

. Veolia

. Weltec Biopower GmbH



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



. Solid Biomass

. Liquid Biofuel

. Biogas

. Others



By Technology



. Anaerobic Digestion

. Direct Combustion

. Gasification

. Landfill Gas

. Others



By End Use



. Residential

. Commercial

. Industrial



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



