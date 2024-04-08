New Hospital And Sewage Projects For Abu Ghraib

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has launched the executive works in the Abu Ghraib Sewage Project on Thursday, as part of a strategic package of projects to address sanitation in Baghdad Governorate.

The project will serve 300,000 people in the district, with a capacity of up to 41,000 cubic meters per day and will include 18 stations.

Mr. al-Sudani explained that the Abu Ghraib Sewage Project is one of four projects approved within the Iraqi-Chinese agreement, aligning with the government's vision to prioritize infrastructure projects.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to high standards and conducting laboratory tests, as well as the necessity of field presence for supervision and resolution of any issues that may arise, while stressing the importance of citizen cooperation with executing authorities.

The Prime Minister also announced plans to construct a 100-bed hospital in the Abu Ghraib district and allocate urgent funding for the rehabilitation of the existing hospital in the area.

Additionally, he highlighted other projects in Abu Ghraib, including the development of the Baghdad-Abu Ghraib entrance and sewage projects in the Al-Nasr and Al-Salam areas.

Mr. al-Sudani concluded by mentioning several other projects planned for Abu Ghraib, such as the construction of a major highway, power stations, and various service, cultural, and health projects. He reiterated that the ministerial team is continuously monitoring the implementation of 42 schools and other ongoing projects.

(Source: PMO)

