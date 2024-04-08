Iraq Starts Production Of Chinese Armoured Vehicles

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
The Defence Industries Commission of Iraq (DICI) has said it started to produce armoured military vehicles.
Janes identifies the vehicle as the Chinese Norinco VN22 6x6.
More here from Janes.
Click here to view the DICI video.
(Sources: DICI, Janes)
