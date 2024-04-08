Qatari Firm To Manage 492-Bed Hospital In Nasiriyah

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Health has signed a contract with Qatar's Elegancia Healthcare , a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding , to manage, operate, and maintain a 492-bed hospital in Nasiriyah, in Dhi Qar province.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Qatari Ambassador to Iraq, Sultan bin Mubarak Al-Kubaisi, the Director-General of Health in Thi Qar, Dr. Rashid Najm Al-Khalidi, the authorized director of the Qatari company, Mr. Mohammed Al-Dawamneh, and several general directors from the Ministry of Health.

During a press conference following the contract signing, the Minister of Health stated that this initiative is in line with the priorities of the government's healthcare program and the Modern Hospital Management Program for new hospitals.

He emphasized that the program includes managing, operating, maintaining, and training Iraqi personnel in various specialties at the hospital. Additionally, it involves bringing in doctors in rare specialties to train Iraqi staff. Dr. Al-Hasnawi mentioned that the ministry has so far signed three contracts for hospital management with specialized companies under the Modern Management Program, in addition to a plan to operate modern hospitals expected to open in Baghdad during the current year.

The Qatari ambassador expressed confidence in the extensive cooperation with the Iraqi Ministry of Health through the signed contract. He highlighted the ministry's commitment to ensuring the provision of the best healthcare service to citizens and confirmed that the company will utilize its expertise in managing Nasiriyah Hospital in Thi Qar.

(Source: Ministry of Health)

