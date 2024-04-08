Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3144616 KUWAIT -- The Amiri Diwan conveyed the warmest congratulations of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to citizens and residents in Kuwait on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, and prayed that they would continue to live in love and harmony.
3144648 KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya held a meeting with Palestine's Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Rami Tahboub discussing conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories.
3144646 KUWAIT -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Alawadi said the strategic medical supplies warehouses at Al-Adan Hospital bolster the national medical reserves and security.
3144624 RAMALLAH -- The Israeli occupation forces arrested 45 Palestinians throughout the West Bank.
3144657 GAZA -- Medical teams in Gaza retrieved scores of martyrs' corpses in the devastated district of Khan Yunis and other war-ravaged regions in the enclave. (end)
