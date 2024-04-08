Ukraine Attracts More Than $83B In International Assistance Since Full-Scale War Started

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has already attracted more than $83 billion through coordinated cooperation with international partners since the Russian full-scale invasion started.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Since February 2022, thanks to coordinated cooperation with international partners, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry has already managed to attract more than $83 billion. The largest donors were the European Union, the United States, the International Monetary Fund, Canada, Japan, the World Bank, and the United Kingdom,” the report states.

The ministry emphasized that, despite the full-scale war, Ukraine continues to implement reforms and fulfills all obligations as part of cooperation with its partners. Reforms lay the basis for the country's economic growth by ensuring macroeconomic stability, improving effective governance and further development.

“They are the foundation for long-term sustainability and recovery. We are open to dialogue with our partners to further discuss reform priorities and identify the most effective targeted measures. I am convinced that Ukraine can pave the way for sustainable economic development and inclusive growth while attracting the necessary financing to meet the needs of its citizen,” Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko noted.

A reminder that, in March 2024, Ukraine's state budget general fund received about $9 billion in external financing.