Clartias Chief AI Officer Rex Briggs To Keynote Possible

Cincinnati, Ohio, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas ®, a data-driven marketing leader that leverages a proprietary identity graph to help marketers achieve superior ROI, today announced that its Chief AI Officer Rex Briggs will deliver a keynote discussion at Possible 2024. The annual immersive event for marketing leaders, now in its second year, takes place on April 15-17 in Miami and will bring together 3,000 global executives who are leading many of today's top brands.

Briggs highly anticipated keynote will help marketers hone their understanding of marketing leadership in the age of AI, allowing them to better conceive what's happening today, the implications, and how they will need to steer their leadership moving forward. It will also unveil prototypes for giving consumers more control of their data through AI, and transforming how marketers use data to connect with consumers and optimize business performance.

Over the past five years, Claritas has embarked on a purpose-driven endeavor aimed at establishing itself as the preeminent closed-loop Integrated Marketing Optimization Platform within the industry. Briggs supports the company's mission-based journey and is responsible for empowering the company and its 1,300 clients to tap the power of AI to drive growth effectively and ethically. Claritas leverages its proprietary identity graph to convert marketing data into actionable insights. This enables agencies, publishers, and brands to identify ideal audiences, engage across multiple channels, and optimize campaigns effectively. Now, Claritas is integrating AI throughout its operations and products to enhance efficiency and drive client success further, exemplified by the appointment of Briggs, part of its ongoing dedication to empowering clients in the AI era. Before joining Claritas, Rex served in several top leadership and analyst roles and remains an advisor and speaker at both the Association of National Advertisers (ANA ) and MMA Global. In August, MIT Press will publish Briggs' latest book, The AI Conundrum.

"Rex joining Claritas reflects the significant potential he perceives in our endeavors," said Claritas CEO Mike Nazzaro. "His arrival underscores the high standards he holds and his recognition of the transformative capabilities of Claritas signaling impactful innovation for the market."

In addition to Briggs, other speakers at Possible 2024 include: Linda Boff, GE Chief Marketing Officer VP, Learning & Culture President, GE Foundation; Esi Eggleston Bracey, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, Unilever; Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's Corporation; Diana Haussling, SVP - GM Consumer Experience and Growth, Colgate-Palmolive; Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Campbell's Soup; Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer, Visa; Remi Kent, Chief Marketing Officer, Progressive Insurance; David Droga, Chief Executive Officer, Accenture Song; Soyoung Kang, Chief Marketing Officer, Eos; Dana Marineau, Chief Marketing Officer, Rakuten; Bozoma Saint John, Hall of Fame Inducted Marketing Executive, Author, and Entrepreneur; Jaime Teevan, Chief Scientist, Microsoft and Gary Vaynerchuk, Chairman, VaynerX.

Briggs began his career at Yankelovich Partners, where he was among the first to study the role of the internet in marketing, which brought him to WIRED, where he served as its first Director of Research. Briggs was among the first to apply neural networks to create personalized experiences on the web and the first to develop brand lift studies. Briggs was a founding member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), where he was instrumental in establishing the effectiveness of Digital Marketing through his series of research studies. Briggs founded Marketing Evolution in 2000 and was the first to develop cross-media multi-touch attribution which connected online advertising to offline sales. He was also the first to quantify the effectiveness of mobile advertising and the first to quantify the unique impact of social media posts.

Briggs sold his controlling interest in Marketing Evolution in 2019, after which Briggs dedicated his time to working with the Ad Council and other charitable efforts where he could apply his data science and AI experience. During Briggs' work with the Ad Council, he discovered ArtsAI and experimented with its patented AI Personalization technology. So impressed was he in its potential that Briggs started the Consortium for AI Personalization (CAP) for MMA Global, a leading trade association representing CMOs, which documented the game-changing nature of ArtsAI's unsupervised learning and generative AI.

Briggs has racked up an impressive series of awards, patents, marketing breakthroughs, peer-reviewed articles and books throughout the roles and his journey to Claritas. He is the best-selling author of“SIRFs-Up – How Algorithms and Software are Changing the Face of Marketing” and“What Sticks: Why Most Advertising Fails and How to Guarantee Yours Succeeds”. “What Sticks” was named the #1 marketing book by Advertising Age, and was featured on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN, NPR and The Economist. In his latest book,“The AI Conundrum” (MIT Press), Briggs and co-author Caleb Briggs explore why artificial intelligence's strengths are also AI's weaknesses – and how businesses can effectively apply AI to improve their business.

His work has been translated into half a dozen languages and is taught at leading universities. Briggs is a frequent speaker across top industry events.

In addition to his Keynote on April 17, at 11:05 am ET in the Inspiration Hall, he will be Co-presenting AI-Powered Breakthroughs: Real-World Experiments & Insights on Leveraging AI for Personalization with Remi Kent CMO of Progressive Insurance on April 16 at 2 pm ET. He will also be speaking on Wed. at 11:05 am ET about Bridging Finance and Marketing: Proving Marketing Confidence in a Finance-Driven World and again on Wed. afternoon at 3:35 pm ET about Marketers' AI Conundrum: A Practical Guide to AI- Strengths, Risks & Real-world Application . Check out the full agenda for additional details.

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is a new marquee event created by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global (a key partner and investor of Beyond Ordinary Events), the inaugural event will take place on April 17-19, 2023 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and combines all former MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive, and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE will be the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions, and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived and created by Christian Muche (Co-Founder, DMEXCO), POSSIBLE will be the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year.

About Claritas

For almost five decades, Claritas has been a trailblazer in understanding the American consumer, resulting in the industry's most embraced audience segmentation. Leveraging strategic acquisitions and a distinctive Identity Graph, the company has evolved into a marketing powerhouse. Claritas provides an all-in-one solution suite that enables marketers to enhance ROI by pinpointing ideal audiences, executing precise multichannel marketing engagements, and optimizing media spend across online and offline channels. With an accuracy-first foundation, the robust Claritas Identity Graph serves as the engine that drives these powerful solutions, encompassing a proprietary data set including 100% of U.S. adult consumers, over 1 billion devices and 10,000+ demographic and behavioral insights. The integration of patented and advanced AI technology as an underpin enhances the accuracy, speed, ease of use and scale of the Claritas solutions. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Cort IrishClaritas