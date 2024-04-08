Preparations For Lok Sabha Elections Reviewed In J&K's Baramulla

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 9 (IANS) The preparations for the Lok Sabha polls were reviewed and evaluated in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla by the District Election Officer (DEO) on Monday.

Baramulla DEO Minga Sherpa convened a meeting of all the designated Nodal Officers "to conduct a comprehensive review and evaluation of all preparations necessary to ensure the seamless conduct of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections in the district", an official statement said.

"The meeting held thorough discussions regarding the arrangements in place for the conduct of the elections and the need for any additional provisions. The DEO instructed the nodal officers to work seamlessly as the election date was approaching," it added.

Sherpa further directed all the nodal officers to promptly address any impending issues in advance that could potentially hinder the smooth conduct of the elections.