Security Council Reviews Palestinian Bid For Full UN Membership

United Nations, United States: The United Nations Security Council said Monday that it would decide this month on the Palestinians' bid for full UN membership, with the longshot campaign unlikely to survive US opposition.

As the Gaza war rages on into its seventh month, the council's move was described as "historic" by the Palestinians, but angrily denounced by Israel.

Maltese Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, who holds the rotating presidency of the council, said that "the council has decided that this deliberation has to take place during the month of April."

Any request to become a UN member state must first pass a vote by the Security Council -- where Israel's ally the United States wields a veto -- and then be endorsed by the General Assembly.

The Palestinians, who have had observer status at the world body since 2012, have lobbied for years to gain full membership, which would amount to recognition of Palestinian statehood.

"Today is a historic moment," Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told reporters Monday as the Security Council started the review process after the Palestinians last week relaunched its formal 2011 bid.

"All we ask for is to take our rightful place among the community of nations, to be treated as equals, equals to other nations and states to live in freedom and dignity in peace and security in our ancestral land," Mansour said in the general Assembly.