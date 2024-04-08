Total Solar Eclipse Sweeps Across North America

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Dallas: Millions across North America witnessed the moon block out the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday.

The eclipse's path of totality stretched from Mazatlán, Mexico to Newfoundland, an area that crosses 15 U.S. states and is home to 44 million people. Revelers were engulfed in darkness at state parks, on city rooftops and in small towns.

A plane flies past the partial solar eclipse at Gravelly Point Park on April 8, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Most of those in North America, but not in the direct path, still witnessed a partial eclipse, with the moon transforming the sun into a fiery crescent.

Totality's first stop on land cast Mazatlán's sparkling beaches into darkness before continuing northeast toward Eagle Pass, Texas, one its first stops in the U.S.

A partial solar eclipse moves across the sky near the Crown of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island on April 8, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Total solar eclipses happen somewhere around the world every 11 to 18 months, but they don't often cross paths with millions of people. The U.S. last got a taste in 2017, and won't again see a coast-to-coast spectacle until 2045.