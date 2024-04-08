Frattesi Late Show Pushes Inter Close To Title Glory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Udine, Italy: Davide Frattesi fired Inter Milan one step closer to the Serie A title with his last-gasp winner in Monday's comeback 2-1 victory at struggling Udinese.

Italy midfielder Frattesi poked home the decisive goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time in Udine to maintain Inter's 14-point lead at the top of the table with seven matches left in the season.

Inter looked to be heading for a draw as they toiled to add to Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty, scored nine minutes after half-time, which levelled Lazar Samardzic's freak deflected opener for Udinese.

"We absolutely don't think we've won it yet. We have other matches to play and we need to go out and get it," said Frattesi to Sky Sport.

"I'm really happy, it's a really big win towards we need to do. You can't win every match 4-0, it's important that you also manage to win the tough matches."

AC Milan are Inter's closest challengers and Monday's win ensured that the champions-elect could seal their 20th Scudetto in a hotly-anticipated derby with their local rivals in a fortnight's time.

Claiming the league crown with a sixth straight derby win would be some revenge for Calhanoglu who is detested by Milan supporters after switching sides of the northern Italian city three years ago.

"In all honesty I don't like talking about the other side from where I came," said Calhanoglu.

"I respect them and I have a good relationship with the players. What happened in my first year here is history.

"I'm concentrated on my teammates because they're fantastic... That's what matters."

Udinese meanwhile are in a desperate fight for survival as they are two points above the relegation zone and have to face Napoli, Roma and Bologna before the end of the season.