King, Presidents Of Egypt, France Call For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and France President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, noting that violence, terror, and war cannot bring peace.According to a royal court statement, in an opinion piece published in Jordan's Al Rai, Egypt's Al Ahram, France's Le Monde, and the Washington Post on Monday evening, the leaders said the two-state solution is the only credible path to guaranteeing peace and security for all.The leaders of Jordan, Egypt, and France called for the immediate and unconditional implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2728, warning against the dangerous consequences of an Israeli offensive on Rafah.They stressed the need to protect UN and humanitarian workers in Gaza, noting that Israel is under an obligation to ensure the flow of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population.The leaders also called on all actors to refrain from any escalatory action or unilateral measures, stressing the importance of respecting the historical and legal status quo at Jerusalem's Muslim and Christian holy sites, and the role of the Jordanian Waqf under the Hashemite Custodianship.