Five People Injured In Shelling Of Selydove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck a nine-story residential building in the city of Selydove, Donetsk region, injuring at least five people.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the State Emergency Service, an enemy strike destroyed the ceiling between the fifth and sixth floors of the building, and an apartment on the fifth floor caught fire.

Rescuers saved four residents from the fourth and eighth floors, including a child. Due to the hazards of the fire, people could not leave the building on their own.

The fire in the destroyed apartment on the fifth floor was extinguished over a total area of 56 square meters.

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk Military District Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported three injured as a result of the shelling of Selydove.