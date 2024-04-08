President On Attack On Bilopillia: Ukraine Needs More Opportunities To Strike Back At Aggressor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Bilopillia, Sumy region, a Russian-guided missile strike caused extensive damage to urban areas, one person was killed and others were injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video message , Ukrinform reported.

“Now in our city of Bilopillya, Sumy region, a rescue operation is underway after a Russian attack with a guided aerial bomb that hit the city center. There is extensive damage to the urban area, and there are wounded. As of now, one person has been reported dead. My condolences”, Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs more opportunities to strike back at the terrorist state – military, sanctions-related, economic, legal, and other opportunities.

“The occupier understands nothing but force, nothing but Russia's own losses. And we must ensure this – everyone in the world who truly values peace and strives for peace”, he noted.

As reported, on the afternoon of April 8, the enemy dropped four guided aerial bombs on the center of Bilopillia, killing one person and injuring two others.