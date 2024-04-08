               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Enemy Attacks Infrastructure Facility In Poltava Community


4/8/2024 7:12:53 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians hit civilian infrastructure within the Poltava community.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy hit the civilian infrastructure within the Poltava community," the statement reads.

Read also: Infrastructure damaged in drone attack on Poltava region

All relevant services are working at the site.

As reported, on March 30, a drone attack hit an infrastructure facility in the Poltava region. No one was injured in the attack.

MENAFN08042024000193011044ID1108073317

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search