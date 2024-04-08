Enemy Attacks Infrastructure Facility In Poltava Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians hit civilian infrastructure within the Poltava community.
The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
All relevant services are working at the site.
As reported, on March 30, a drone attack hit an infrastructure facility in the Poltava region. No one was injured in the attack.
