Enemy Attacks Infrastructure Facility In Poltava Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians hit civilian infrastructure within the Poltava community.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy hit the civilian infrastructure within the Poltava community," the statement reads.

All relevant services are working at the site.

As reported, on March 30, a drone attack hit an infrastructure facility in the Poltava region. No one was injured in the attack.