Water Supply Situation Critical In Some Villages In TOT Of Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In some settlements of the temporarily occupied Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia region, a critical situation with water supply has arisen as a result of the Russians' explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

This was reported on the air of the telethon 'United News' by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"There is a critical situation with water supply in some settlements (of Melitopol district - ed.) - Yakymivky, Pryazovske, Prymorske. These settlements were supplied with water from the Kakhovka reservoir," the official said.

At least six people injured in enemy attack on industrial facility in

He added that after the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HPP, the problem with water shortages in the temporarily occupied territories was not resolved at all, neither by water supply nor by drilling wells.

As reported, on the night of June 6, 2023, the Russian army blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, causing flooding in parts of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions and at the same time critical shallowing of the Kakhovka reservoir.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the United Nations estimate the damage caused

by the blast at the Kakhovka HPP at more than $11 billion.