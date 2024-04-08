China Denies Supporting Russia's War, Says Proper Export Control In Place

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Beijing has denied reports that China is providing military support to Russia for its war campaign against Ukraine.

That's according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, who spoke at a briefing on Monday, commenting on a Bloomberg report about Beijing's increasing aid to Moscow, including geospatial intelligence data sharing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"China's position on the Ukraine issue is always objective and fair. We are actively working to promote peace talks and political settlement," said Mao.

She added that China was not a party that led to the "Ukraine crisis" (this is how Beijing refers to Russia's war against Ukraine- ed.) and neither does it benefit off it. The spokesperson assured journalists that proper defense export controls have been enforced in the country.

U.S. warnsagainst any attempts to help Russia in its war against Ukraine

"China regulates the export of goods subject to tougher control in accordance with its laws and regulations," the diplomat said.

Mao called China's relations with Russia "normal" and called on "relevant countries," apparently referring to the United States and the rest of Ukraine's partners, "not to slander and attack them and not to harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."

As reported, Bloomberg, citing sources in Washington, wrote that the United States warned its allies about increased support for Russia coming from China, including geospatial intelligence data sharing.

West needs to find“streams that flow into a river” – Finland's President on aid to Ukraine

According to the media, China provided Russia with satellite images for military purposes, as well as microelectronics and machine tools for tank production.

China's support also includes optical instruments, rocket fuel, and enhanced space cooperation.