(MENAFN- AzerNews) Clashes between ant-NATO demonstrators and police officers inriot gear rook place in Naples Monday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The young protesters tried to break through a security cordon toget to the San Carlo theatre, the world's oldest opera house, withthe aim of contesting a concert scheduled for the 75th anniversaryof NATO.

The clashes took place at the end of Via Toledo, in the historiccentre of the southern Italian port city.