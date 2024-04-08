Clashes At Anti-NATO Protest In Naples

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Clashes between ant-NATO demonstrators and police officers inriot gear rook place in Naples Monday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The young protesters tried to break through a security cordon toget to the San Carlo theatre, the world's oldest opera house, withthe aim of contesting a concert scheduled for the 75th anniversaryof NATO.
The clashes took place at the end of Via Toledo, in the historiccentre of the southern Italian port city.
MENAFN08042024000195011045ID1108073312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.