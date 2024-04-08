Palestinian PM Discusses With Norwegian Envoy Provision Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 8 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa discussed Monday with the Norway's Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Hilde Haraldstad ways to provide humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
During the meeting at his office in Ramallah, Primer Mustafa stressed the importance meeting the basic humanitarian needs of Gaza Strip population.
He further affirmed the necessity of supporting the Palestinian government's reform program as well as providing support for the Palestinian government's budget to enable it to fulfill its obligations towards the Palestinian people. (end)
