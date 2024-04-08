Algerian FM, US Counterpart Discuss Palestine's Bid For Full UN Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, April 8 (KUNA) - Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf received Monday a phone call from the US Secretary of State of State Antony Blinken that focused on the Algerian efforts in the UN Security Council to help Palestine get full UN membership.

In a press statement, the Algerian Foreign Ministry said that the two ministers also tackled the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, especially in the Gaza Strip, and coordinating efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people.

They also touched upon bilateral relations and means to bolster them. (end)

