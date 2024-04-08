France, UK Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, April 8 (KUNA) -- France and the United Kingdom affirmed, Monday, the need for securing an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

This came in a video call between the French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale, according a statement by the French Presidency.

They discussed de-escalation and voiding the expanding of the conflict in the Middle East as well as the humanitarian efforts concerning the situation in Gaza Strip. (end)

