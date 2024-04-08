Stocks Static By Close

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Try to Bounce Back from Lackluster Open
Stocks were flat Monday as another uptick in interest rates kept investors from making big purchases or sales ahead of key U.S. inflation data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 11.24 points to 38,892.80.
The S&P 500 eased 1.95 points to 5,202.39.
The NASDAQ eked up 5.43 points to 16,253.95.
Tesla shares were up 5% after CEO Elon Musk said the company's robotaxi will be unveiled in early August.
The 30-stock Dow posted its worst weekly performance since March 2023 last week. The S&P 500 declined nearly 1% during the period, its biggest weekly loss since early January.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, lifting yields to 4.42% from Friday's 4.4%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices faltered 37 cents to $86.54 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices captured $12.20 to $2,357.60 U.S. an ounce.
