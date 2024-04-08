(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Struggles Toward Breakeven

TSX Virtually Unchanged at Close Bausch, GFL in Focus (CORRECTS CLOSING FIGURE FOR TSX VENTURE)Stocks in Canada's biggest market were flat at the finish, as investors were likely holding off till they knew what the Bank of Canada would be up to this week.The TSX Composite was in the minus category 4.08 points Monday to close at 22,260.30.The Canadian dollar gained 0.17 cents at 73.66 cents U.S.Health-care shares declined. pulled down by Bausch Health that lost 96 cents, or 6.8%, to $13.19. The pharmaceutical announced a patent lawsuit against Amneal Pharmaceuticals on Friday. Elsewhere in the sector, Tilray dropped a penny to $3.51.Gold stocks declined, most notably, Iamgold, slipping 14 cents, or 2.8%, to $4.93, while New Gold shares fell seven cents, or 2.9%, to $2.38.In consumer discretionary stocks, Dollarama swooned $2.97, or 2.6%, to $111.53, while Aritzia lost 68 cents, or 1.9%, to $34.56.Boralex and other utility stocks tried to restore balance, Boralex picking up 67 cents, or 2.5%, to $27.98, while Brookfield Renewable units took on 67 cents, or 2.2%, to $31.10.In industrials, GFL Environmental jumped $1.39, or 3%, to $48.65, while Thomson Reuters climbed $2.60, or 1.3%, to $209.01.Real-estate concerns also prospered, as Allied Property REIT units grew 35 cents, or 2%, to $18.03, while units Crombie REIT acquired 25 cents, or 1.9%, to $13.64.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange inched up 1.17 points to 585.50.The 12 TSX subgroups were deadlocked by the close, as health-care stocks gave up 1.9%, gold lost 0.8%, and consumer discretionary let go of 0.3%.The half-dozen gainers were led by utilities, up 0.6%, industrials, up 0.5%, and real-estate, better by 0.4%.ON WALLSTREETStocks were flat Monday as another uptick in interest rates kept investors from making big purchases or sales ahead of key U.S. inflation data.The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 11.24 points to 38,892.80.The S&P 500 eased 1.95 points to 5,202.39.The NASDAQ eked up 5.43 points to 16,253.95.Tesla shares were up 5% after CEO Elon Musk said the company's robotaxi will be unveiled in early August.The 30-stock Dow posted its worst weekly performance since March 2023 last week. The S&P 500 declined nearly 1% during the period, its biggest weekly loss since early January.Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, lifting yields to 4.42% from Friday's 4.4%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices faltered 37 cents to $86.54 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices captured $12.20 to $2,357.60 U.S. an ounce.

