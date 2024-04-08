Letter To Editor | Srinagar's Tulips Delight

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Video- Tulip Extravaganza: Kashmir's Magnificent Garden Welcomes Visitors Asia's Largest Tulip Garden In Srinagar Thrown Open For Public

KO photo by Abid Bhat

In the heart of Srinagar lies a celebration of nature's finest artistry. As the winter chill fades away and the sun starts to shine brighter, the Kashmir Valley comes to life with the vibrant colours of the Tulip Garden Festival.

The iconic annual festival, which is being held in Kashmir now, carries profound cultural significance. The festival serves as a testament to the region's rich heritage and vibrant arts scene. Every year, the majestic festival draws a huge attraction as it offers a breath of fresh air to the war-torn region.

And this year, the festival is even more enchanting, with new features and an expanded garden area. There are hundreds of thousands of flower bulbs planted across swathes of prime floral estate. In fact, the London-based World Book of Records has included the garden in its pages for a record of 1.2 million bulbs bloomed in 2018.

It has also been judged among the top five tulip gardens of the world by the World Tulip Summit Society in Canada. Indeed the promising petals of tulip flowers bloom in Kashmir around this time every year against the snow-capped mountains lure the localites and tourists back to a land torn by years of separatist violence.

Ranganathan Sivakumar

