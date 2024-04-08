Kashmir Pvt Schools Accused Of Covert Charges, Forced Book Purchases

Parents alleged that some schools charge money by minting money under 'miscellaneous' charges and allege that their children are forced to purchase additional books from prescribed book shops.

Pertinently, the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) had instructed private schools to introduce additional books only with the consent of parents. These directives came about during a meeting organized by the Director of School Education Kashmir which involved representatives from approximately 51 private schools affiliated with JKBOSE and CBSE.

However, the public opinion over the introduction of additional books in private schools remains divided. Speaking to Kashmir Observer, some parents voiced their support while some voiced disapproval over the use of additional books in private schools.

“We admit our children in private schools for quality education knowing that everything is free in Government schools. Limiting choice of books means depriving children of quality education. The books in government school are not upto the standard, so it is better if additional books are prescribed,” said a parent wishing not to be named.

“We admit our kids in private institutes so that they get quality education, so buying additional books is not an issue. Apart from that, JKBOSE books are not even available even after the academic session commences,” another parent said.

On the other hand, some parents object to the additional books, citing their high cost and the extra strain they place on students' budgets.

“We are being forced to purchase additional books from a designated bookstore. This is sheer loot in the name of education!” fumed the mother of a child studying at a private school in Mehjoor Nagar.

G N War, President of the Private Schools Association, asserted that many parents are in favor of enriching the educational experience through diverse reading materials.

“The utilization of additional books from reputable authors and publishing houses can enhance the standard of education, providing students with a broader knowledge base,” War told Kashmir Observer.

However, War said that any malpractice by schools in this regard should be dealt with strictly, underlining the importance of maintaining integrity within the education system.

Director of School Education Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir on Monday promised action against erring schools saying that malpractices won't be allowed at any cost.

Mir said that Annual & capitation fees being charged by some private schools is not prescribed by the Committee for Fixation & Regulation of Fee of Private schools (FFRC) and is therefore banned.

He further said that the FFRC itself is also initiating action in this regard.

Mir said that the DSEK has established district level committees in this regard and if any parent has any complaint, he or she should file a written complaint so that we can initiate action against the school.

“If no action is initiated there they should directly approach the directorate of school education,” Mir clarified.

On the issue of additional books, Mir said that children in their tender age should not be burdened with additional books.

“Schools are open to teach robotics, computers and artificial intelligence but in labs and prescribing books using these subjects as an excuse won't be allowed. We will not allow things that will harm the mental health of small children,” Mir warned schools.

Regarding the unavailability of Board-prescribed books, Mir assured that while most books are accessible, a few may have missing content or are in transit, with expected arrival in a few days.

Addressing allegations of substandard books, he emphasized that issued books undergo regular reviews every two to three years, ensuring removal of irrelevant topics.

“These books meet standards and adequately prepare students for competitive exams,” Mir said.

