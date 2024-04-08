Non-Local Shot At By Terrorists In Shopian

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Terrorists shot at and injured a non-local person in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, officials said.
At about 9 pm, terrorists fired upon and injured Dilranjeet Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, in the Herpora area of the south Kashmir district, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
Singh was rushed to the Shopian district hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Srinagar, the officials said.
They added that the injured man's condition is stated to be stable.
Police have cordoned off the area where Singh was shot at and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials said. Read Also Killer Of Two Punjab Residents Arrested In Srinagar Candle Marches Held Across Kashmir Against Civilian Killings
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN08042024000215011059ID1108073257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.