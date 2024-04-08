Non-Local Shot At By Terrorists In Shopian

At about 9 pm, terrorists fired upon and injured Dilranjeet Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, in the Herpora area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

Singh was rushed to the Shopian district hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Srinagar, the officials said.

They added that the injured man's condition is stated to be stable.

Police have cordoned off the area where Singh was shot at and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials said.

