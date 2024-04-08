Don't Deprive Students Of Necessary Documents: DSEK

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- School Education Department has informed that no student in private schools should be victimised by depriving them of necessary documents.
The directives were passed by the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in a meeting with heads of prominent private schools of the Kashmir division.ADVERTISEMENT
“Any dispute on fee is a dispute between the parent and the institution; students shall in no case be victimised by depriving them of a Discharge Certificate, Admit Card etc. which is against RTE Act,” DSEK said in the meeting.
The directorate however, notified the general public that no minutes of meeting in this regard have been issued by DSEK so far.
“Some self-styled organisations are issuing minutes of meeting at their own level misleading the general public which may never be construed as facts and such acts are strongly refuted,” DSEK said. Read Also Kashmir Pvt Schools Accused Of Covert Charges, Forced Book Purchases Charging Retrospective Fees: J&K FFRC Warms Private Schools
Stating some other important decisions that were taken in the meeting, DSEK said that no admission or any capitation fee shall be charged other than prescribed by the Fee Fixation Committee.
“The students shall not be overburdened by additional books or additional content other than books prescribed by the government,” reads the official communique.
DSEK further said that bus fees shall be charged as approved by FFRC.“However, the drivers and other attendants shall be paid salary during winters as is being paid to other employees of the institution.”-(KNO)
