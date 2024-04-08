Habitat LA Celebrates The Passing Of The Fair Housing Act Of 1968

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) has been dedicated to tackling the pressing demand for affordable housing in the city and striving to make homeownership a reality for more families. As part of the annual Home is the Key campaign, Habitat for Humanity and Habitat LA are partnering to hold several events in Los Angeles. On April 11, the anniversary of the passage of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, Habitat and Habitat LA will host a volunteer and community outreach event in the Washington Neighborhood to educate residents on Habitat LA programs and how to apply for homeownership.

This event will take place steps away from Washington Villas-Habitat LA's largest development to date. This community interweaves the dream of homeownership with the principles of environmental responsibility. Here, 36 families will find stability within four meticulously designed buildings, each unit stretching over three stories with 9-foot ceilings in the main living area. Privacy and comfort are top priority, with 2 & 3 bedroom options ranging from 1,215 to 1,550 square feet, and the unique feature is that each bedroom has its own private bathroom. Moreover, the development promotes a sustainable lifestyle with drought-resistant landscaping, energy-efficient heating systems, recycled-content insulation, water-conserving fixtures, and solar energy.

“With rising home costs in Los Angeles, purchasing a first home seems daunting and out of reach for many. Habitat LA is addressing this by building new affordable homes, providing down payment assistance, and offering affordable loans to first-time homebuyers. We welcome people to reach out to our team of experts who are ready to put homebuyers on the pathway to homeownership,” said Erin Rank, president & CEO of Habitat LA.

People can support the Home is the Key campaign by donating online and by purchasing select products that send a portion of the proceeds back to Habitat. Visit habitat/homeisthekey to learn more.

Registration for the event can be found here :

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 3-5:30 pm

14th Street Park, Long Beach

Habitat LA homeowners

Habitat LA CEO, Erin Rank

Habitat International Executives Elected Officials

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout Greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build and repair homes and to help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA empowers people through access to affordable loans, housing counseling, and down-payment assistance. To learn more about Habitat LA, please visit habitatla .

Makebra Bridges
Habitat LA
562-455-5804