The Board Of Invalda INVL Proposed To Allocate Dividends For The Year 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 8 April 2024, the Board of Invalda INVL decided to propose to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the company to be held on 30 April 2024 to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share for the year 2023, when the total number of shares entitling to dividends is 12,004,764. The total amount allocated for dividends is EUR 1.2 million.
The person authorized to provide additional information is:
Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL
E-mail ...
Attachment
Draft profit (loss) distribution_for GSM 30 04 2024
