ICYMI: SBA Administrator Guzman Highlights Memphis Small Business Ahead Of Today’S Total Solar Eclipse

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Small Business Provides Solar Eclipse Glasses for Millions of Americans

WASHINGTON, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ahead of the total solar eclipse, the SBA released a new video highlighting American Paper Optics, a Memphis small business that manufactures paper eyewear – including the only NASA-approved glasses that allow Americans to safely view solar eclipses.

SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman traveled to Memphis, Tennessee for a tour of American Paper Optics' 30,000-sq. ft. facility with business owner John Jerit and members of his leadership team. They were joined by Chirag Parikh, Executive Secretary of the National Space Council. During the tour, Administrator Guzman learned how American Paper Optics used SBA resources to sustain operations during the pandemic, and how the business evolved into the largest manufacturer of paper 3D eyewear and solar eclipse viewing glasses in the world.

Click here to watch a video highlight from Administrator Guzman's visit to American Paper Optics.



The 2024 total solar eclipse is generating a spending surge nationwide, and small businesses are playing a large role in meeting this economic demand. Under the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America agenda, the nation has experienced a Small Business Boom, with 16.8 million new business applications since President Biden took office.

