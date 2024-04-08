Sirios Grants Brunswick Right To Purchase A Royalty On Select Claims Of The Mirage Property

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) (“Sirios”) are pleased to announce that Sirios has signed an agreement with Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“Brunswick”) granting it the right to purchase a 0.5% Net Smelter Return (“NSR”) held by Sirios on 8 claims that are part of Brunswick Exploration's Mirage lithium property located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay (ref. : 29/08/2023 Press Release ).



Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Brunswick shall:



Make a cash payment of $50,000 within five business days of the agreement's effective date;



Pay installments in cash, shares or a combination of both subject to a minimum 25% in cash (share amount calculated based on 10-day Volume Weighted Average Share Price preceding the date of the payment and subject to a $0.40 minimum share price) to Sirios according to the following schedule:





$100,000, on or before a three-month period;





$100,000, on or before a six-month period;

$100,000, on or before a nine-month period.



Upon start of mineral extraction over the claims covered by this agreement, Brunswick will make a further milestone payment to Sirios of $250,000 in cash or an amount in shares (subject to a $0.40 minimum share price) or a combination of both, at Brunswick's discretion.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold properties in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Canada.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada.

