SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Fair Isaac Corporation - FICO

The investigation concerns whether FICO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 12, 2024, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, urging it to investigate FICO's“potentially anticompetitive practices.” In the letter, Senator Hawley asserted that FICO“appears to be using its monopolistic power of the credit scoring market to increase costs for mortgage lenders-an increase that will be passed onto consumers.” Senator Hawley accused FICO of“astronomically hik[ing] its prices”“[i]n an apparent abuse of this market power”.

Following publication of Senator Hawley's letter, FICO's stock price fell $82.77 per share, or 6.23%, to close at $1,245.82 per share on March 13, 2024.

