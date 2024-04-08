Olema Oncology To Participate In Canaccord Genuity 2024 Horizons In Oncology Virtual Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”,“Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers, today announced that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel on“Breast Cancer – Shifting an Entrenched Paradigm” at the 2024 CG Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET.



About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for women living with cancer. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. In addition to our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), a proprietary, orally-available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at .

Contact:

Geoffrey Mogilner, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

...