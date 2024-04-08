( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, Ga, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by LeaseQuery that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Alloy Receives Significant Investment from Purpose Group to Accelerate Growth Strategy" issued April 8, 2024, over GlobeNewswire.

