Fly Play Hf.: PLAY‘S Share Offering Will Commence Tomorrow

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The public share offering of new shares issued by Fly Play hf. (hereafter“ PLAY ” or the“ Company ” or the“ Issuer ”) will commence tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 10:00 (GMT) and ends on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 16:00 (GMT). The Issuer and the manager reserve the right to extend the subscription period.



An open investor meeting will be held at 10:00 (GMT) tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at PLAY's offices at Suðurlandsbraut 14. The live stream will be available on the website , as well as on PLAY's website, . Attached is the information memorandum that will be reviewed at the meeting.

The offering will consist of up to 111,111,112 new shares issued by PLAY at the subscription price of ISK 4.5, resulting in proceeds equivalent to up to ISK 500 million. To promote shareholder equality, current shareholders, other than those who have already subscribed for new shares, will have priority for subscription in case of oversubscription.

The summarized results of the offering are expected to be announced publicly on April 11, 2024, and subscribers are expected to be informed on final allocation no later than April 15, 2024. The final due date for payment of accepted subscriptions is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Investors are reminded that investment in shares involves risk and that subscription in the offering is binding. Before a decision is made to invest in the Issuer, subscribers should read in detail all terms and conditions of the offering, conditions and other information publicly available in relation to the offering. Further information can be found on Arctica Finance's subscription website .

The offering is exempt from the obligation to publish a prospectus, in accordance with the provisions of Article 3, paragraph 1 under the Act on Prospectus for Securities When Offered to the Public Offering or Admitted to Trading on a Regulated Market no. 14/2020.

Subscribers can obtain information about the offering and assistance with the registration of subscriptions from Arctica Finance's Corporate Finance division at the email address ... or by phone at 513-3300 or Fossar's Corporate Finance division at the email address ... or by phone at 522-4000 , between 09:00 (GMT) and 16:00 (GMT) from (and including) April 9, 2024, until April 11, 2024.

Arctica Finance hf., is acting as a Lead Financial Advisor and manager in the offering, overseeing the issue and listing of the new shares as well as handling the settlement of the offering. Arctica Finance and Fossar Investment Bank hf. act as joint bookrunners in the offering hereinafter together.



