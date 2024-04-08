LS Polls: 22 Candidates In Fray For Jammu Parliamentary Constituency

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 9 (IANS) One candidate withdrew his candidature on Monday, leaving a total of 22 candidates in the fray in the Jammu Parliamentary constituency.

Monday (April 8) was the last day of withdrawal of nomination in the Jammu Parliamentary constituency.

The candidates, who are in the fray include Jagdish Raj from Bahujan Samaj Party, Jugal Kishore from Bharatiya Janata Party, Naresh Kumar Chib from Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (Bhim), Raman Bhalla from Congress, Ankur Sharma from Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal, Swami Divya Nand from Jammu & Kashmir Nationalist People's Front, Rattan Lal from Jammu & Kashmir People's Conference, Shikha Bandral from National Awami United Party, Qari Zaheer Abbas Bhatti from All India Forward Bloc, Ganesh Choudhary from Hindustan Shakti Sena among others.

Independent candidate Roop Krishen Dhar has withdrawn his nomination.

The constituency is going to the polls in the second phase of general elections to be held on April 26.

Meanwhile, the process of allotting election symbols to the contesting candidates was also completed on Monday.