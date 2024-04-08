Evans Heating & Cooling: Helping South Carolina Homeowners Enjoy Rebates For Heating & Cooling System Replacements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Evans Heating & Cooling has announced it is helping homeowners across its communities enjoy the benefits of South Carolina's New HVAC Rebate Program.

Elgin, SC, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The South Carolina state government has announced its new HVAC Rebate Program and Evans Heating & Cooling is happy to help its customers and community take advantage of the program. The local HVAC company has announced it is helping customers enjoy the economic relief and environmental benefits associated with the newly launched program.

Speaking on South Carolina's New HVAC Rebate Program, the company's spokesperson, Jonathan Evans, said "Our goal is to help homeowners get the most efficient system for their home with the least amount of expense possible."

Evans Heating and Cooling , leveraging the new state program, will help more homeowners and households take a step towards energy efficiency and reduced energy costs by providing tailored solutions to all customers.

The newly launched, statewide program by the South Carolina state government provides rebates on a percentage of the costs incurred by homeowners to update their Heating, Ventilation, and Air conditioning units. Homeowners and households will have a chance to enjoy up to $14,000 rebate. They may also qualify for additional rebates depending on individual equipment types.

Highlighting the equipment types that are eligible for the rebate, the company noted that equipment like electric heat pump clothes dryers, electric heat pumps for space heating and cooling, electric heat pump water heaters, as well as electric panel and wiring upgrades are included. Homeowners with electric stoves, cooktops, ranges, and ovens, air sealing, duct sealing, insulation, materials to improve ventilation, as well as other potential energy-saving technologies are covered in the program.

Elgin, SC homeowners and those in the surrounding areas served can now contact the HVAC professionals to schedule an inspection of their existing systems for duct leaks as well as compliance with the state's building codes. The HVAC professionals are also helping community members find the best option for their HVAC replacement needs, thus putting them on the journey to better cost savings in the short and long run.

Jonathan Evans encouraged community members to take advantage of the government's new program aimed at combating climate change and easing homeowner's financial burdens. He noted that community members can find all the information they need on their website at , including how to request a quote or schedule an appointment with their HVAC contractors.

Evans Heating & Cooling brings over 40 years of industry experience to the table and continues to bring the latest information to help homeowners and community members remain energy efficient while saving costs.

About Evans Heating & Cooling

Evans Heating & Cooling is one of the leading HVAC service providers in Elgin, SC and the surrounding areas. They offer customer-friendly and affordably priced heating and cooling solutions covering common equipment like AC, heat pumps, furnaces, split system ACs, and more. They do repairs, installations, tune-ups, and maintenance.



