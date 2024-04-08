Tucson Plastic Surgery Foundation Accepts $25,000 For Breast Reconstruction Patients

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The foundation in addition to this massive aide have also launched an all-new website.

Tucson, Arizona, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tucson Plastic Surgery Foundation accepted two donations this year in the amounts of $15,000 and $10,000 from two private donors. The Tucson Plastic Surgery Foundation is a charitable organization which was created in 2022 by Dr. Raman Mahabir and Dr. Silvia Kurtovic, and is aimed at providing breast reconstruction surgery to under or uninsured women in Southern Arizona.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of our community and are honored to be able use these impactful donations to help women who are in need of breast reconstruction,” stated Dr. Kurtovic and Dr. Mahabir. The doctors have their own practice at Tucson Plastic Surgery , and are a leading provider of cosmetic and breast reconstruction surgery in greater Arizona. Dedicated to reaching under or uninsured patients in need of breast reconstruction, they created the Tucson Plastic Surgery Foundation. A common misconception is that every breast cancer patient undergoes reconstruction – in reality, many cannot access or afford breast reconstruction. The Foundation is also dedicated to helping empower women after breast reconstruction by creating fun, positive healing experiences such as an annual weekend retreat.

Both Tucson Plastic Surgery and the Tucson Plastic Surgery Foundation recently launched new websites, offering a clean and branded experience for prospective patients. There, they can learn more about breast reconstruction and the many other options available from board-certified plastic surgeons Drs. Kurtovic and Mahabir.

Prospective patients can visit the practice at Tucson Plastic Surgery. There they will be able to learn more about their procedure and treatment offerings. For those interested in Tucson Plastic Surgery Foundation's work and support of the community, their website is a wealth of information on their work with Breast Cancer patients and survivors and how they will continue to support this cause.

About Tucson Plastic Surgery:

Tucson Plastic Surgery is a prolific and world-class plastic and reconstructive surgery practice located in Tucson, AZ. Dr. Silvia Kurtovic, FACS, and Dr. Raman Mahabir, FRCSC, FACS are board-certified plastic surgeons with extensive experience in cosmetic surgery as well as, breast reconstruction techniques such as DIEP flap surgery, natural tissue flap surgery, and implant reconstruction, making them two of the most sought-after breast reconstruction surgeons in the United States. They are also dedicated to bringing breast reconstruction to underserved patients who may not have adequate insurance coverage. To learn more about Drs. Mahabir and Kurtovic, visit their brand new website at tucsonplasticsurgery.



