SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of TMC The Metals Company Inc. - TMC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TMC the metals company Inc. (“TMC” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: TMC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether TMC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

In February 2023, TMC and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (“NORI”), entered into a strategic partnership with Low Carbon Royalties Inc. (“LCR”). In particular,“[t]he Company agreed with LCR to a purchase and sale agreement whereby LCR acquired a 2.0% gross overriding royalty on [TMC's] NORI project area in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean” and,“[i]n consideration . . ., the Company received $5,000,000 cash and an initial 35.0% equity interest in LCR.”

Then, on March 25, 2024, TMC disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the Company's financial statements for the first three quarters of 2023“should be restated and, accordingly, should no longer be relied upon”, citing the“re-evaluat[ion of] whether the offsetting entry to the proceeds it received from LCR should be classified as debt or deferred income.” TMC explained that,“[a]s the transaction with LCR was considered an equity investment rather than a sale transaction, the sale of future revenue will be reclassified as Royalty liability” per appropriate accounting standards.

On this news, TMC's stock price fell $0.205 per share, or 13.23%, to close at $1.345 per share on March 26, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980