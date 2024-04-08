Amit Shah To Hold Roadshow, Address Rally In Assam

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 9 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on Tuesday where he is scheduled to hold a roadshow and address a public rally.

According to a senior BJP leader, HM Shah will address a public gathering in the Chukuli Bhoria area in the Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency.

Lakhimpur seat is held by the BJP from where sitting MP Pradan Baruah is contesting against Congress leader Uday Shankar Hazarika.

HM Shah is also scheduled to take part in a roadshow from Chaliha Nagar to Thana Chariali in the Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency, later on Tuesday.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency.

HM Shah was supposed to campaign in Assam on April 8. However, changes were later made to the schedule of the top BJP leader.