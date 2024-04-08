Mexico To File U.N. Complaint Over Ecuador’S Embassy Assault

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico plans to bring Ecuador before the United Nations due to a conflict ignited by an Ecuadorian police raid at the Mexican embassy.



This operation aimed to arrest an asylum-seeking politician, causing a significant rift between the two nations.



Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena revealed that Mexico's diplomatic team had returned from Ecuador, condemning the raid as a breach of international norms.



The incident involved the detention of Jorge Glas , Ecuador's former Vice President, within the embassy's premises in Quito.



Mexico is set to present this grievance to the UN General Assembly and the International Court of Justice on April 8, as Bárcena stated in a Mexico City press conference.







She emphasized the global community's expected condemnation of the incident, marking it as unparalleled in Mexico's history.



In response, Mexico has cut diplomatic ties with Ecuador, called back its diplomats, and paused trade negotiations.



The country is also reconsidering a financial aid program for Ecuadorians in Mexico, aimed at encouraging returns amidst increasing Latin American migration.



Ecuador's arrest warrant for Glas, who sought refuge at the Mexican embassy and received political asylum, has led Mexico to accuse Ecuador of contravening the Vienna Convention.



This convention strictly forbids unauthorized diplomatic space intrusions. Ecuador's presidential office countered, accusing Mexico of asylum misuse.



Countries including Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Peru, and Honduras have expressed their disapproval of the assault on the embassy.



Nicaragua went further, labeling Ecuador's actions as "neofascist political barbarity.



The U.S. State Department has called for adherence to international laws protecting diplomatic missions and encouraged both nations to amicably resolve their dispute.

